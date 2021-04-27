Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. IHS Markit reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

INFO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,774. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $107.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Insiders sold 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.