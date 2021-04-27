Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report sales of $115.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.70 million and the highest is $117.20 million. Lannett posted sales of $144.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $491.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.50 million to $493.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $514.23 million, with estimates ranging from $510.68 million to $519.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE LCI traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $4.61. 869,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lannett by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

