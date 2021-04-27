Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. MercadoLibre posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $9.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,563,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,623.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,143.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,517.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,579.00. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $570.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.