Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. MSCI posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $10.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MSCI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $489.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $490.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

