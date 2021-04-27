Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post sales of $166.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.65 million and the highest is $167.05 million. Perficient posted sales of $145.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $690.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.01 million to $693.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $753.49 million, with estimates ranging from $748.50 million to $762.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,938,162 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $235,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101,611 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $32,109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 121,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 115,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. 625,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $66.35.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.