Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to report $49.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.08 million and the highest is $52.30 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $54.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $220.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.70 million to $243.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $273.46 million, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $294.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGS shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

PlayAGS stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $303.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,318 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

