Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

ROIC traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $18.02. 31,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,624. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

