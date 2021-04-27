Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Announce $1.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.93. SYNNEX reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after buying an additional 576,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

