Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Announce $4.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.32. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $3.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $16.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.13 to $16.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.66 to $18.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share.

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,743. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $161.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day moving average is $115.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

