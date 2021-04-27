Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digi International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 56.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Digi International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digi International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

DGII stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 85,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $545.16 million, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. Digi International has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.