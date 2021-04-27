Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $720,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will announce sales of $720,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420,000.00 and the highest is $900,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $6.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $13.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $20.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $77.78 million, with estimates ranging from $66.29 million to $86.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kadmon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kadmon by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDMN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. 1,795,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,611. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $680.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

