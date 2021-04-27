Zacks: Brokerages Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.31 Million

Analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce $518.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the lowest is $498.43 million. MYR Group posted sales of $518.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,730.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 87,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,857. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

