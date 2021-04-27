Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ACH opened at $13.22 on Friday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

