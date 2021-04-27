Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to Hold

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. Archrock has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 2.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.