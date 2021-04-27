Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

CTMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $9.49 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 38,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

