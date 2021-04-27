Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) to Hold

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Separately, Barclays lowered Wal-Mart de México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. Wal-Mart de México has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $34.82.

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 2,088 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 287 Walmart hypermarkets, 89 Superama supermarkets, and 164 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

