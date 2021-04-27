Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of ZGNX opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. Zogenix has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Zogenix by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.