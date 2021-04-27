Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $149,861.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $32,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $230,934.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $153.52 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.05 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

