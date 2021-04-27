Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215,100 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Zillow Group worth $41,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,665,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 86,533 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,365,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $143.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.65.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

