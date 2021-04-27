Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $202.00 at BTIG Research

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $215.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

ZG stock opened at $143.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $427,000. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

