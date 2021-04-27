ZIMBOCASH Market Cap Reaches $5.38 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and $28,991.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00061691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00278014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.16 or 0.01044331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00026433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.28 or 0.00728060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,882.24 or 0.99824188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

