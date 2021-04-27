ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $505.44 million and $53.57 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00004612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00063053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.20 or 0.00277794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.19 or 0.01045238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00027446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.17 or 0.00726330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.13 or 0.99798732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.