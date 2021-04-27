ZrCoin Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $93,356.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00063345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00278123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.48 or 0.01040077 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00027289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $405.35 or 0.00737734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,819.27 or 0.99769581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

