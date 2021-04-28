-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.07. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

HGV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,473. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $45.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,359,000 after buying an additional 211,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after buying an additional 2,680,866 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after buying an additional 166,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

