$0.05 EPS Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Vonage also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. Vonage has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $48,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after buying an additional 1,002,239 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth about $10,068,000. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $8,628,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

