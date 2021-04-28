$0.12 EPS Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.00. QAD reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million.

A number of research firms have commented on QADA. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QAD by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QADA opened at $72.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.09 and a beta of 1.32. QAD has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.