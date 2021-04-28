$0.14 EPS Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.61 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SB. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Shares of SB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,549. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $326.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

