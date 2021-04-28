$0.17 EPS Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.07. Planet Fitness reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.55. 1,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,215.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

