$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Monroe Capital posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $226.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

