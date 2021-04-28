-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLDB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.04.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $558.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,206,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 56,472 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 51,964 shares during the period. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

