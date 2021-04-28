$0.36 EPS Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of IR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.02. 37,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.40 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $147,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after buying an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 644.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 308,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

