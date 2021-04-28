$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Investar posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. 28,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,799. The firm has a market cap of $228.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Investar by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Investar by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Investar by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

