$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.61. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $584,040.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,325,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,226 shares of company stock worth $4,754,451. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after acquiring an additional 421,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,274,000 after acquiring an additional 665,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter.

BJ stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,694. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

