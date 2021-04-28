$0.56 EPS Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

In other Gentherm news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $121,110.00. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $169,701.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth $3,450,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth $224,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 46.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 259,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 68.8% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $81.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

