$0.59 EPS Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.65. Adient reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Adient by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. 724,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,445. Adient has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.