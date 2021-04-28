$0.59 EPS Expected for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,177. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.