$0.60 EPS Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.55. The Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $243,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after buying an additional 566,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,110 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 226,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,565. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

