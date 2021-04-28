$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.57. Mplx also reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mplx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 5.5% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mplx by 1.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. 27,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,376. Mplx has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

