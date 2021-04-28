-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.59). AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 365,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,193. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $682.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 2,777,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,920,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,121,930. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth about $284,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

