$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.97. Medpace posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,410 shares of company stock valued at $28,508,742. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5,958.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 83.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Medpace by 557.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.82. 256,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.55. Medpace has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

