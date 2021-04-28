$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Oracle reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.