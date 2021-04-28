$1.48 EPS Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.63. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $347,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,440,285.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.23, for a total value of $486,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,953,820.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,193 shares of company stock worth $2,216,028. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -364.50 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

