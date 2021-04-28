$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $7.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Delek US by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 176,084 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Delek US by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 38,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Delek US by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

