$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.92. Equifax reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Equifax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Equifax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.2% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EFX opened at $234.34 on Friday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.64 and a 52 week high of $234.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.