1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $436,611.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,987.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,862 shares of company stock worth $5,071,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.