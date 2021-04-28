$1.93 EPS Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.77. TopBuild reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $12.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.14.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.42. 3,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,669. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.59.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

