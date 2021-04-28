1,041 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $243.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Cowen upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

