10,433 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 59.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $967,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

EPD opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

