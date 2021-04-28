$106.39 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will report sales of $106.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.75 million and the lowest is $103.99 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $118.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $436.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.31 million to $444.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $454.78 million, with estimates ranging from $446.20 million to $466.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPAI shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

