1,126 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 327,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,773,000 after purchasing an additional 110,884 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 40,349 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.04. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $94.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

